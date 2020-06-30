DISTANCES between tables in bars, restaurants, and outside terraces could be reduced to just 1.5m in the Valencian Community in a bid to boost takings for struggling businesses.

President Ximo Puig has asked the regional Health Ministry to look at the implications of cutting the space and how it would affect potential coronavirus transmissions.

The region has already reduced national social distancing measures of 2m down to 1.5m after the central Ministry of Health granted flexibility to the region for its good statistics.

Puig said that he was keen to help the hospitality sector by increasing their customer base and that he also wants to make moves towards opening nightclubs.

The Valencian president made his comments after a meeting to discuss plans to boost tourism in the quieter seasons of autumn and winter.

Hotels and other holiday accommodation would get money from a special fund to keep prices as low as possible to attract visitors in two phases between October and mid-December, and then from early January through to Easter.

Puig did not specify how much money would be offered to businesses.