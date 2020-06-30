A FAMILY party has led to 16 new COVID-19 infections in the Valencian Community.

The family gathering was held in La Plana, in Castellon Province, to celebrate the religious festival of San Juan on June 24.

It is the biggest cluster of new Covid-19 cases in the region since the State of Alarm was lifted, and follows and outbreak of 14 infections at a meat plant in Rafelbunyol.

Despite one person showing symptoms of the virus two days earlier, the family member travelled with a group from Lleida in Catalunya to La Plana.

Health authorities are working on the basis that the Lleida infectee was the ‘super-spreader’ that caused the Castellon outbreak.

Nobody from the group is seriously ill and all are self-isolating, with contact-tracing taking place.