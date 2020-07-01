THERE will be bargains aplenty along the Costa del Sol this summer as hotel bosses have said a price war is all but ‘inevitable’.

President of the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) Luis Callejon made the comments today as 12 extra hotels opened their doors to welcome international tourists.

They will be added to the 50 or more hotels and accommodations which had already opened for business.

And despite occupancy rates expected to initially be around 35%, many businesses have already begun marketing price slashes and special offers in a bid to attract custom.

“It seems inevitable that we will see a summer of price wars,” Callejon told Diario Sur, “Everyone will be looking to cover their expenses, but you have to know how far you can go.”

Big chain Paradores, which opened on June 25, kickstarted its summer campaign by offering rooms from €65, or three nights for the price of two and five nights for the price of four.

Meanwhile, Iberostar is offering families extra-special deals, where children under 12 go free (if sharing a room with two adults), between June 2020 and October 2021.

NH Hoteles, which has just opened the Anantara Cilla Padierna Palace, in Benahavis, is offering a 25% discount on three-night stays, or a 15% discount for shorter stays. There will also be late check-outs available, room upgrades and a VIP welcome gift.

Barcelo is offering free medical care to all its guests, with free-of-charge access to general and family medicine, pediatrics and dermatology.

In terms of travel agencies, Destinia has launched its Vamonos pa’ la Playa campaign, which features two offers, one of which has already ended.

One had hotel rooms and beach apartments from just €30 until the end of June, while from today there is a 5% discount on all bookings.

“Both come with the guarantee of free cancellation, because at this moment it is still important to provide users with peace of mind, but we are optimistic for the coming months,” said Ricardo Fernandez, general director of the Destinia group.

Local independent hotels told Diario Sur that they feel they have no choice but to lower prices.

“If last year we sold the room for €180, now it will be €110 and with breakfast included,” one told the paper.

“Now everyone has to defend themselves as best they can, but you must also know that you cannot go bankrupt,” said Maria Herrero, co-founder of B & Bou Hotels that has just reopened La Viñuela, also with special packages.