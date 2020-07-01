SPANISH police are hunting a man who allegedly raped a 21-year-old British woman.

The victim reported she was attacked in the Costa Brava resort of Lloret de Mar.

ATTACK: Woman was raped in Lloret de Mar

Local media reports say the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was attacked in a park in the popular holiday destination.

The incident happened at about 4 am on Monday after she was followed after a night out with friends.

Local reports say the rapist sexually harassed the woman as he followed her before attacking her in the unidentified park.

It is understood she initially called the emergency services but panicked and left before help arrived.

She reported the attack to police in the nearby town of Blanes later in the day.

Spanish media have described the woman as English.

Investigators are looking through footage from CCTV cameras in the area and have been given a description of the man they are hunting.

The regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force was unavailable for comment.