PRIMARK has opened its second largest store in Spain.

Since yesterday, the Irish clothing store opened a new store in the heart of Barcelona, at number 23 Placa Catalunya.

It will occupy a six-storey building that used to be the headquarters of the now defunct Banco Central in the Catalan capital.

The store has over 4,800 square metres of commercial space and will be the chain’s second largest in Spain, only behind the one on Madrid’s Gran Via, that has 12,400 square metres of surface.

For Primark, the opening of this store will mean a leap forward in the Catalan capital, where it’s already present in the L’illa Diagonal shopping centre.

The store was due to open a few months ago, but the opening had to be delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Carlos Inacio, the company’s CEO in Spain thanked the 300 workers for their ‘hard’ work in recent weeks to open and welcome customers into a ‘shop with a safe environment for everyone.’

The block belongs to investment vehicle Zambal Spain SOCIMI, managed by IBA Capital Partners and in 2018 reached an agreement with Primark to lease the space to them.

Prior to that it belonged to El Corte Ingles from 2001 and was sold to Zambal in 2013.

In the 19th century on this site was one of the most emblematic cafes in Barcelona, along with a hotel.