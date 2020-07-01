A BEACH and port in Mallorca have been handed a black flag for being among the most polluted in Spain.

The Port of Palma and Cala Egos in Santanyi have this week been classified as an ‘environmental disaster’ by Ecologists in Action.

Holding their black flag awards each year, the activist group aim to highlight polluted or poorly-managed beaches and ports that pose a risk to health and the environment.

Overall, Spain received 48 black flags, including six in the Valencian Community and two on the Costa Blanca.

In Mallorca, Cala Egos won a black flag due to the poor quality of its water for bathing.

Meanwhile, the expansion of the Port of Palma was deemed an ‘example of environmental mismanagement.’

However, as Mallorca gears up for the scorching summer season ahead, it is worth pointing out that 25 beaches on the island gained a Blue Flag this year.

In order to qualify for this prestigious certification, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria must be met and maintained.

For beaches, this includes water quality, managing cleanliness, educating visitors about environmental concerns and providing adequate sanitary facilities.

And this year Spain won 589 coveted flags, continuing its 33-year reign as the country with the world’s most Blue Flags.

EXEMPLARY: Playa de Muro in Alcudia

Here is a full list of Mallorca’s Blue Flag beaches: