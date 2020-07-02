MARBELLA City Council has announced that a free mobile app informing users of the capacity of the beaches in real time will be available this weekend.

Security Councillor Jose Eduardo Diaz together with the Director General of the Environment and Beaches, Maria Victoria Martin-Lomeña, informed of the technological tool during an official presentation on Tuesday.

The app would permit ‘residents and visitors to enjoy Marbella’s 27 kilometres of coastline with all the guarantees and in a safe manner,’ Diaz Said.

Marbella has a total of 26 beaches, covering 430,000 square meters. The current capacity once the regulated social distance measures are applied permits 85,000 beach users.

“The need for users to choose a time slot and area through an application of this type is fundamental,” Diaz said.

The tool ‘PlayasApp’, designed by Herbecom Systems, which also allows users to consult hotel establishments in the vicinity, can be downloaded for free.

Once downloaded the user needs to select the municipality of Marbella.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: To control

beach capacity in Marbella.





In addition, drones will be used to control beach capacity in the area, alongside Policia Local.

Marbella isn’t the only costal area to use artificial intelligence in a bid to control beach capacity, Fuengirola will use sophisticated technology to track how many people are on the beaches

Meanwhile, Estepona has launched a drone lifeguard that can dispense life jackets to drowning swimmers.

To ensure maximum safety along the 26 Marbella beaches, the town hall together with the Junta, has hired 150 beach surveillance officers and more than 40 lifeguards.

Some 35 Policia Local will also be assigned beach surveillance tasks and will be joined by 35 volunteers from Proteccion Civil.