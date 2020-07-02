LOCKDOWN restrictions could return to specific parts of the Murcia region hit by a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The warning has come from Murcia’s president, Fernando López Miras, who threatened a localised reintroduction of Phase Two measures if the situation worsened.

Murcia City, Santomera, Beniel and Torre Pacheco are the areas where there have been a recent rise in infections.

Three new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the region yesterday (July 1), all of which are linked to one family, who returned to their Murcia home last month after a visit to Bolivia.

The Murcia Health authority reported a total of 68 active cases, with just one person in intensive care and 14 others getting hospital treatment.

Another factor in rising infection numbers over recent days has been the arrival of boat refugees from North Africa on local beaches.

Seven of them tested positive for the coronavirus during the last week.

