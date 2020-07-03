SEVERAL outbreaks of coronavirus have been detected across the Balearic Islands a day after Spain’s international borders reopened.

The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed four separate outbreaks on the popular holiday islands of Formentera, Ibiza and Mallorca.

In Formentera, two of 17 migrants who arrived to the island by boat produced a positive result for COVID-19.

The group were transferred to Can Misses hospital in Ibiza after docking on dry land for routine testing.

After the diagnosis was confirmed in two of the adult men, all migrants were transferred to a council-owned residential centre where they will be isolated for 14 days.

In Ibiza, seven people have also been diagnosed with the virus.

The first case in this outbreak was detected last week in a patient who was admitted to hospital after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

After testing positive, a contact study was made with three further people testing positive.

Initially, the outbreak was considered ‘closed’, however three more cases related to these infections were detected today, three of which are children.

In Mallorca there have been two separate outbreaks, one in Palma and the other in Inca.

In the capital, five people have tested positive for COVID-19, all of which contracted the virus after having close contact with one another.

Meanwhile in Inca, four people from the same family have been diagnosed.

Contact tracing has resulted in a further 12 people being closely monitored by healthcare professionals.

It comes as thousands of tourists jetted into the Balearic Islands as the country’s borders reopened.

Since the pilot tourism plan was launched , bringing almost 11,000 Germans visitors over two weeks, Mallorca has seen a surge in reservations from British holidaymakers.

According to the Association of British Travel Agents (ATBA), reservations to the Balearic isle have increased by 96% since the UK government announced that the two week quarantine would be lifted.