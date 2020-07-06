A BEACH club in Mallorca that has breached the COVID-19 capacity limit faces a fine of up to €300,000.

Roxy Beach Club on the Playa de Portals was swiftly shut down by police over the weekend after having approximately 80 clients on its terrace.

Not only was this higher than the set limit of 60, but according to the Policia Local, social distancing was also not maintained.

Sanctions for this infringement can range from €3,001 to €300,000.

However, the maximum penalty is given to businesses that exceed 20% of its capacity.

In response to the incident, the owner of the popular coastal establishment, Maria Soledad Cuello, denied that there was any overcrowding to Diario de Mallorca.

Cuello said that a fine would be ‘extremely unfair,’ and if enforced would ‘stop the business moving forward,’ as it would lead to several people losing their jobs.

Meanwhile, 235 fines were handed out in Palma alone over the weekend for failure to adhere to sanitary measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

This included penalties for not wearing a face mask which are compulsory to wear when unable to keep a two-metre distance under the ‘new normal’ in Spain.

Others were sanctioned for attending ‘overcrowded’ street parties which are also strictly prohibited under the Balearic Government’s new COVID-19 restrictions.