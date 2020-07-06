POLICE have tracked down and identified the driver who allegedly hit and killed top cyclist Mario Zumaquero in Estepona on Sunday.

After a plea was posted across social media to identify the driver of a white Mercedes vehicle, officers from the Guardia Civil tracked down the wanted man to a property close to where the incident occurred.

The suspect was arrested and taken for questioning while the vehicle, a clearly damaged grey Mercedes SUV, was taken away for forensic analysis.

According to Diario Sur, investigators are now working closely with eye witnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

New evidence made available suggests that Zumaquero’s bike was discovered several metres from where his body was found.

The incident occurred at 6.50am on Sunday morning at kilometre 167 on the A-7 motorway heading towards Cadiz.

Mario Zumaquero, 44, was a popular figure among Andalucia’s sporting community

Zumaquero, 44, a popular cyclist, fitness instructor and now pet food store owner was hit and killed as he cycled along the stretch of the A-7 in Marbella.

The death of Zumaquero has shook the Estepona community and friends, relatives and well wishers have expressed their condolences for the well liked athlete.

Mayor of Ojen, Jose Antonio Gomez took to social media to echo the sentiments of the grieving public.

“Today is a sad day for Ojen and for sport in Spain,” he said.