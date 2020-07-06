HILTON is opening its first ever luxury hotel in Spain on the Costa del Sol, it has been revealed.

The global chain will take over the former Doña Julia de Casares hotel, in Casares, turning it into the Conrad Costa del Sol.

The 194-room hotel will boast a large spa and indoor pool, several outdoor pools, two bars and a high-end restaurant and is set to open its doors in early 2022.

LUXURY: The Conrad Algarve gives a taste of what is to come to Casares (CREDIT: conradalgarve.com)

The site will continue to be owned by Platinum Estates Investor group, which is also constructing the W Hotel in Marbella.

A licence to begin construction in Casares is set to be granted in August by the town hall.

The large event spaces of the Doña Julia will be ditched to make space for more rooms.

Conrad Costa del Sol will join a worldwide portfolio of Hilton’s luxury brand, which includes Conrad Algarve, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Conrad Bali, Conrad Bora Bora and Conrad Koh Samui.

It’s one of several new luxury hotels which have been popping up along the coast in recent years.

STUNNING: Spa at the Conrad Algarve in Portugal (CREDIT: conradalgarve.com)

The W Hotel in Marbella, expected to open in 2021, is expected to cost €300 million.

Meanwhile, the Nobu hotel on the Golden Mile opened its doors in 2018, with owner Robert De Niro making a guest appearance at a special ceremony.