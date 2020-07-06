A GOLF course at the Entre Naranjos urbanisation in Orihuela has been operating for 11 years without a compulsory environmental impact report.

Vistabella Golf attracts many British expat members and holidaymakers, and occupies over 500,000sq m of land that straddles the Orihuela and Jacarilla municipalities.

Orihuela’s councillor for urban planning, Jose Aix, said that he will get more details over the matter from council staff after the Vistabella owners asked the authority for an environmental study, which is normally conducted before work starts on any site.

A similar request has also been presented to Jacarilla council.