CRYOLIPOLYSIS is a brand-new treatment in Spain that makes fat and cellulite disappear once and for all.

Don’t be afraid: cryolipolysis means the dissolution (-lysis) of fat cells (-lipo) by freezing (cryo-).

The treatment works by lowering the temperature of fat cells, after which they disintegrate and leave the body via the normal channels (urine, etc…).

An amazing 80% of Instituto Carmen Maria customers have seen 2cm reductions in abdominal fat IMMEDIATELY after treatment, and up to 7cm during the following 14 days.

Before (left) and after (right) following one 40-minute cryolipolysis treatment using Italian-designed Equipment 21 machines. Source: Instituto Carmen Maria.

By using different temperatures in combination with adapted cosmetics – in any area of the body – your skin could be made soft, supple and with a slender physique.

Why cryolipolysis?

One of the many existing treatments in Spain (eg. liposuction) attempts to suck out fat cells that have been cooled down until they burst. It’s a painful process. And we don’t use it.

Our Cryo 21, Arctik 21 and Cry Arctic 21 machines from Italian manufacturer Equipment 21 work completely PAIN-FREE.

We are the very first in Spain to use the cryolipolysis and cryolifting technology in the field of fat removal, and now import the machines for the Valencian region (including Costa Blanca) and Murcia.

To see our prices, click here.

How does it work?

Using a specially-designed machine, our specialist Carmen Maria lowers the temperature of fat cells by massaging over desired areas of your skin.

All this is done in combination with our cosmetic products, which consist of creams, specifically tailored to each type of fat-removing treatment.

The spectacular results are immediately visible and most of our clients lose at least 3-5cm in the 14 days after one treatment.

Amazing results, indeed, but our tape measure doesn’t lie and the photos we take before and after each treatment speak for themselves.!

Remember: all this is without pain, surgery or injections.

The Instituto Carmen Maria opened in the Villamartin urbanisation in Orihuela Costa (Alicante) in late 2019.

The clinic specialises in:

Removal of targeted fat and cellulite

Improving body contours

Various other beauty treatments such as treatments against acne, wrinkles and even hair loss, etc.

Address: C/ Richard Wagner n° 2 blq 5 03189 Orihuela Costa (Urb Villamaartin)

Phone: +34 699 500 734

Website: www.institutocarmenmaria.com.