THE first set of Brits have been arriving on the Costa del Sol in recent days and we could not be happier that they’re here.

Some expats don’t seem to be too thrilled that Brits are flying over, seeing the way in which the UK government has handled the coronavirus crisis.

The economic crisis that Spain is facing however, with 3.86 million people out of a job nationwide means that tourism is essential for people’s survival.

We sent our reporters out and about to talk to some of the new arrivals.

Without exception, they were thrilled to finally make it to Spanish shores.

And we would like to extend a very warm welcome to every visitor.

The costas face a difficult year and need every last one of you.

Just remember to be careful and follow the rules.

But most of all – welcome back!