A MAN has been arrested in Valencia for sexually abusing his girlfriend’s granddaughter.

The 42-year-old had allegedly sexually abused the six-year-old girl when her grandmother had left the house to run some errands and the girl was left in his care.

The suspect allegedly touched the child inappropriately while playing hide and seek.

The man apparently then asked the minor not to tell her grandmother what happened because she would get angry.

Once the man heard that he was being sought by the police, he decided to voluntarily turn himself in at the station.

He was then arrested for the crime of sexual abuse, but it is yet unsure if charges for child sexual abuse will be brought forward separately.

The identity of the man has not been revealed, but El Mundo sources have claimed he doesn’t have a previous criminal record.

This comes as the Spanish government approved new legislation last month against child abuse.