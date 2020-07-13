FAMILY and friends have been paying tributes to the two men killed in a horrific accident at the Don Pepe hotel in Marbella at the weekend.

British tourist Anthony Holmes, from Newcastle, plunged from the seventh floor of the hotel at 1.45am on Saturday morning, landing on and instantly killing father-of-two Antonio Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, 43, a well-known gym owner and charity man, was enjoying a drink with pals when the freak accident took his life.

Reports claim he was next to his wife at the moment of impact and that she very narrowly avoided being hit herself.

Anthony Holmes died after falling from the seventh floor of a Marbella hotel

According to local reports, moments before the Brit fell, Gonzalez and pals had been singing Happy Birthday to a friend.

Anthony’s daughter Chantelle said on social media: “Dad I don’t even know what to say, no words can describe how I feel right now.

“But I’ll make sure my kids know all about you and how much you were loved by us and everyone around you.

“Rest easy and always remember how much I love you.”

“You are a king and you will forever be my best friend and my absolute inspiration. I am so lost. I refuse to accept it.

“I know you’ve grown your wings now I just want to see you.”

Gonzalez was known for his charity work and used his gym to host several fundraisers for organisations like Save the Children and school-building projects in Sierra Leone.

He leaves behind two children.

One friend said online: “Today is a sad day in our hearts.

“Antonio has been tragically taken from us.

“I don’t know how to explain what has happened. I’d just like to express my condolences to his family and friends who witnessed what occurred.”

TRAGIC: Antonio Gonzalez was enjoying a drink with friends when tragedy struck

Another added: “What a terrible tragedy. My deepest condolences to all Antonio’s family and friends.”

The hotel has yet to comment on the incident while a police investigation is ongoing.