SPAIN has reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This is almost 100 more new positives than yesterday when 164 were recorded.

There have also been three coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This takes the country’s death toll to 28,409 and the total caseload to 256,619.

These latest figures are from the Ministry of Health’s PCR test data, which has been criticised for masking the ‘true scale’ of Spain’s COVID-19 situation.

In the last seven days eight deaths linked to the virus have been registered.

During the same period some 165 people have been hospitalised with COVID-19, 11 of whom have entered intensive care units (ICU).

There are a total of 120 active coronavirus outbreaks in Spain, while some 2,139 people are currently infected.

The news comes against a backdrop of ‘re-lockdowns’ in several Spanish regions.

Aragon returned almost a million people to Phase 2 of the government’s COVID-19 exit strategy yesterday.

Some 83 of the new cases in the last 24 hours were reported in the northern region, including 76 in Zaragoza.

Aragon’s move followed other COVID-19 clampdowns in Catalunya, as well as Andalucia where masks will become obligatory from tomorrow.