THE British Ambassador to Spain has delivered a key Brexit message to UK nationals living in the country.

Hugh Elliott told British expats it was ‘important’ that they register as a resident ‘ASAP’.

The UK’s man in Madrid spoke ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31 in a little over 25 weeks.

He was joined in a video message by Hana Jalloul, the Spanish Secretary of State for Migration.

Sat on a bench, the pair outlined the details of the new Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero document for British expats in Spain that was launched a week ago.

EXPLAINED: A message for British expats about residency

Elliott said: “You will be able to continue to live and work in Spain.

“UK state pensioners will continue to have lifelong healthcare access as long as they remain living in Spain (this also applies to residents who claim a UK state pension in the future) and your UK state pension will continue to be uprated.

“That’s why it is so important that you register as a resident as soon as possible.”

Jalloul said: “If you already have a green residency certificate, you don’t have to apply for a new status as a resident in Spain, and the documents you already have as an EU resident in Spain remain valid.

“And most importantly, as long as you are legally resident in Spain before 31 December your rights are guaranteed.

“I encourage anyone who does not yet have your residency certificate to apply to the immigration authorities as soon as you can.

“Many of you have built your homes here and we want you to stay.

“You are part of the Spanish family. You are part of us. The Spanish Government is here to support you in this new phase and we want to send you a very clear message: this is, and will always be, your home.”

In addition, the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration has published a new residency guide in English and Spanish here.

The UK officially left the EU at midnight on January 31 2020.

Some 17.4 million people took part in the UK’s referendum on EU membership in June 2016, with 52% voting Leave and 48% Remain.