THE Costa Blanca region has recorded the first significant flare up of the coronavirus since the State of Alarm emergency measures ended on June 21.

The small outbreak has hit four members of the same family in Santa Pola, according to Valencia´s Health Minister, Ana Barcelo.

She said that the family was doing well and contact tracing was taking place to reduce the chance of any further localised spread.

Another family of four has also been infected with Covid-19 in the northern part of the Valencian Community in the Castellon Province town of Burriana.

54 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the Valencia region since Friday(July 10), with no new infection-related deaths for six days.