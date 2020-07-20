THREE years ago Dr. Karan Sud decided to make a bold move to Calpe on the northern Costa Blanca .

He bought an existing dental practice within the Clinica Britannia in the town and has not looked back since.

And now Karan is getting ready to for big upgrade to a brand-spanking new centre this September!

The great response since Karan and his team started to offer their personal dental service has certainly hit the right note since 2017.

It’s all been about making sure that patients get a dentist and treatment that they are happy with, especially if they suffer some anxiety over sitting in the big chair!

It’s not just though as a dentist that Karan has built his local reputation on, but on the fact that he is a qualified fibredontist.

That means anybody who has missing or loose teeth who doesn´t want to have implants or expensive forms of treatment has another option open to them.

The small team of Karan plus hygienist, Stacey, and dental nurse, Jennifer, are now getting ready for their big September move to new premises as they move onwards and upwards.

The dramatic events of the coronavirus has meant that more space is needed to maintain the best possible health environment and that means a new and exciting era for what will be called the K Sud Medical and Dental Centre.

It will be based on the Calpe to Moraira coast road just two kilometres from the Pepe La Sal supermarket.

Karan Sud said: “Our new premises are wonderful and spacious, and after listening to what our patients have said, we have made sure that there´s plenty of car parking space directly outside our front door!”

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for everybody on our team and rest assured that we will not be putting up our prices. And as our new name suggests, we will be offering an extended range of medical services from new team members who are all professionals in their field.”

“Thank you to all our loyal customers and you can follow our move via our Facebook page, K Sud Dental Calpe.” enthused Karen.