THE Guardia Civil has carried out seven mountain rescues in just five days across Mallorca including the recovery of a missing British tourist.

Between July 9 and 13, members of the Guardia Civil’s specialist Mountain Intervention Special Rescue Group (GREIM) worked alongside the Air Service and firefighters to locate seven individuals.

On July 9, a seriously injured Spaniard, 69, was rescued by helicopter in Cala Estellencs after falling from a height of five-metres.

HEROIC: The injured expat being holstered up to the helicopter

On the same day, a badly injured hiker was found at the bottom of a cove in Alcudia where he was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

On the evening of July 10, a French expat, 46, was found on the Cabo Blanco cliffs suffering from exhaustion and dehydration.

Two days later, help was called for a man, 33, who was unable to complete a group hike on the Torrent de Pareis due to underlying health problems.

Later that afternoon, a walker called the emergency services reporting that he was lost in the mountainous region of Orient.

The GREIM found the man several hours later severely dehydrated and with symptoms of exhaustion.

On the evening of July 12, a report was made about a missing British tourist, 54, who disappeared between Sant Elm and Estellencs.

The Brit was located in the early hours of the next morning with scratches all over his body and extremely dehydrated.

As he did not suffer any serious injuries, he was dropped off in an ambulance to his hotel in Estellencs.

SAVIOUR: The dramatic rescue on the Torrent de Parreis

Finally, on July 13 a German expat, 57, was recovered from a swampy area in the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range.

Due to her grave state of health she was taken by helicopter to receive medical attention in Soller.

It comes after a hiker was branded ‘irresponsible’ after being rescued from a mountain amid Spain’s coronavirus crisis.

The unidentified woman was saved by the Guardia Civil and Fire Brigade after falling and injuring herself while walking her dog on the Sierra de Cavall Bernat in Pollenca.

An unidentified Basque man was also saved by the Guardia Civil after falling and cutting open his genitals in the Pyrenees during lockdown.

The Mountain Federation of the Basque Country later labelled the man’s antics as ‘thoughtless’ and ‘negligent.’