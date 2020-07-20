A MAN accused of starting multiple fires in Palma de Mallorca has been arrested.

The alleged serial arsonist, 64, was captured by the Policia Nacional after an investigation was launched to find the individual responsible for at least nine blazes.

These all took place in the capital’s Son Malferit district where rubbish dumps were set alight on March 22, May 19, 24, 27, June 7 and July 6, 9, 10 and 11.

In three of the blazes, witnesses were able to give a detailed description of the assailant.

Paired with CCTV footage, agents from the Robbery Group honed in on their suspect.

A background search revealed that the man had an extensive criminal record which included an arrest in May.

He had been accused of intentionally starting a fire at his relative’s home which caused considerable damage to their property.

In recent years, arsonists have terrorised the island, where in 2019, more than 300 dumpsters were set alight.

Police thought they had put a stop to the spate of arson attacks with the arrest of a serial firestarter in June.

An unnamed father-of-one, who was behind 36 different bin blazes around the city was arrested after being caught in the act on camera.

The man claimed his €76,000 campaign of destruction was due to police fining him for walking his dog without a lead.

DESTRUCTION: The aftermath of the fire in Soller

More recently, a manhunt was launched find a pyromaniac who torched nine motorbikes in Soller.

The raging fire had caused mass panic among sleeping residents who heard a series of explosions as the vehicles’ engines set on fire before the flames spread to the facade of the town’s public library.