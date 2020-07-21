Web scraping is becoming more and more popular in this digital era. Maybe you are finding web scraping interesting and useful and want to have your own web scraping project. However, if you are a newbie in this field, it might be difficult to come up with a good way to start with.

In this article, we will demonstrate 4 greatest web scraping ideas in 2020 to help you get a smooth start with this technique.

What is web scraping?

To start with, make sure you have a fundamental knowledge of web scraping. Spend a few seconds reading the definition of web scraping, regardless of whether you have known about it or not.

Web scraping is a technique that allows users to extract data from a particular web page or a website downloader in other words. These days, web scraping plays an important role in digital marketing.

Greatest web scraping ideas

Here are 4 different ideas about web scraping that you can make use of.

Price comparison

Price comparison is a common and useful application of web scraping. Each business has to be aware of their competitors at any time to gain a competitive advantage in today’s market. Many businesses often use web scraping to compare prices and keep track of their competitors. Web scraping would help to collect prices, product descriptions and images for analytical and comparison purposes. Via data that is collected, businesses can sell their products at the competitive rate, track the details related to the products and build their own comparison site.

SEO monitoring

SEO stands for search engine optimization which is a particularly important digital marketing strategy. It is the practice of improving the quantity and quality of traffic to your website by making your website outstanding and reliable with search engines.

So why does SEO relate to data scraping? Well, web scraping would help to know which content receives the most attention from internet users over time. You can base on the result to create search engine friendly title tags and find out the best keywords so that your web pages will get a higher place on a results page.

Leads generation

First of all, you need to know that leads are people who pay attention to your products or services. If a business wants to earn more profits, generating more leads is really necessary. And web scraping is one of the most effective ways to generate leads for your business because leads generation is better when you have data that offer good insights into your target audience.

Job aggregation

Job aggregation is the last idea about web scraping that we want to introduce to you today. Nowadays, while there are a lot of people eagerly seeking jobs, there are also many companies in search of suitable workers. What matters is that there are too many job boards with too many listings for companies to deal with. With web scraping, you can scrape the job links and titles, then put them in a place where recruiters can get the details easily.

What web scraper should you use?

Today, you might feel confused when finding out the best web scraping tool for you. If you are struggling with this, WINTR is a viable option. WINTR is an extremely useful web scraping and parsing service, which enables you to scrape data of available websites from many different countries. Its proxying features allow companies and developers to gather data with great accuracy. WINTR provides many services such as data scraping, HTML parsing, data processing, or request customization. It is a powerful tool that could make your web scraping become very simple, especially for those who do not have proficiency in coding. With WINTR, web scraping becomes a child’s play.

You could click on the following link to visit their website: https://www.wintr.com/