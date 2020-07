FRENCH chef Joffrey Charles formerly of Joffrey’s restaurant in La Cala

has a new pop-up restaurant @ Lakala Beach in La Cala overlooking the

ocean with live entertainment every Sunday evening.

CHEF: Joffrey Charles

This Sunday, Darren Paul will be singing a mix of jazz, funk and soul hits from across the decades.

On the menu is fresh pan fried sea bass and apple tarte tatin, alongside other delicate dishes designed by Charles.