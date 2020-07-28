THE quarantine on travellers returning to the UK from Spain may be reduced from 14 days to 10.

According to The Telegraph, the British government could announce a new policy this week to assess arrivals from at-risk countries.

The new protocol would see holidaymakers travelling from Spain and other countries get tested eight days after arriving home.

If their test comes back negative, they will be allowed to end their quarantine two days later.

It means they would have spent 10 days self-isolating instead of 14.

The plans are reportedly being finalised by ministers this week.

It comes after Britain’s shock announcement on Saturday that all travellers returning to the UK from Spain after midnight that very night would have to self-isolate for 14 days.