TUI UK and Jet2 have cancelled all of their flights and holiday packages to the Canary and Balearic Islands after the UK advised against all non-essential travel to the regions last night.

TUI has suspended its holidays and flights to the islands from today (July 28) until July 31, reported Europa Press.

Meanwhile its holidays and flights to mainland Spain are suspended until August 9.

The company assured all travellers currently in Spain that they can continue to enjoy their holiday and return home as planned.

Jet2, meanwhile, has now cancelled all flights and packages to Spain until August 17.

Following the UK’s updated travel advice, the company warned passengers intending to travel to the islands today to stay at home as their flights would not be operating.

Jet2 will publish a programme of flights to bring back Brits who are already in Spain.

Ryanair, meanwhile, is still maintaining its flight schedule between the UK and Spain.

The low-cost carrier, for now, has no plans to reduce its capacity or flight numbers and ‘regrets’ the decision of the UK government to add Spain to the quarantine list.