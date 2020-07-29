AN Irish tourist was crossing the motorway on foot when he was fatally hit by a car at the weekend, it has been revealed.

Josh Begley-Taylor and his pals attempted to run across the A-7 in the early hours of Monday morning when they were struck by a vehicle being driven by a tourist.

The tragic incident occurred at kilometre 174, at the height of Puerto Banus, according to Diario Sur.

The driver, who was travelling towards Malaga, was tested for alcohol and drugs by police but passed both tests.

Taylor, 21, died as a result of his injuries while his friend who was also hit escaped with a broken leg.

The friend was transferred to the Hospital Costa del Sol.

The group from Dublin were staying in a hotel in Marbella and had only spent just over 24 hours in the resort before tragedy struck.

It is the second time in less than a month that someone has died while trying to cross the motorway on foot.

A few weeks ago a person was hit on the A-7 by a truck and died instantly.