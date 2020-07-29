POOCHES and their humans can enjoy a whole host of seaside gems located on the Andalucian coast.

The sandy beaches of the southernmost region provide the ideal paradise for tourists wanting to travel with their beloved four-legged friend.

But before you rock-up at the beach, ready to enjoy sea, sand and sun with your furry friend in tow, note the following common rules and regulations:

Keep your pet under control.

Collect your dog’s excrement and deposit it in the authorised bins.

Do not disturb other users of the beach.

Keep your dog’s vaccination card up to date.

If the dog is a potentially dangerous breed or weighs more than 20kg, it must kept on the leash and muzzled.

Of the whole of Andalucia, Malaga and its Costa de Sol stand out for having the most dog-friendly beaches, with up to eight locations available for dog lovers.

These beaches include:

El Castillo Beach – in Fuengirola

This canine beach has 2.000 m2 and is located on the southern side of the Castle of Sohail, just before crossing the river.

Beach Arroyo Totalan – in Málaga

Located between Malaga and Rincon de la Victoria, next to the mouth of the Totalan River. This space however is made up of sand, gravel and stones and isn’t the most comfortable to walk along, especially barefoot.

Paloma Stone Beach – Casares

This sandy area in Casares has a 400-metre-long plot of land for dogs to play on. The area is well equipped with a beach bar, hammocks, showers and litter bins.

Canine beach of Torre del Mar

Spectacular canine beach of soft sand located very close to the mouth of the River Velez. With 4000m2 including a 150m2 off-leash, potty training area and a 250 m2 play and agility circuit, it is probably the most complete dog-friendly beach in Andalucia.

El Pinillo Beach – in Marbella

The beach is located on the outskirts of Marbella requiring a brief walk from the parking lot to the beach via a wooden pathway. The dog-friendly area, of some 1500 meters of sand and pebbles, is equipped with bins, fountains and showers for the animals.

Ventura de Mar Beach – Marbella

This is a semi-urban beach located in the western part of Nueva Andalucia Beach. The space defined for the dogs measures about 250 meters.

Canine beach of Torrox

Situated next to the mouth of the Torrox River and the city’s lighthouse.

Benalcan – Benalmadena

Though this beach area is dog-friendly, the Benalmadena Mayor has informed that it is closed to dogs this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The remaining eight canine-friendly beaches in Andalucia include:

ALMERIA

La Rana Beach – Adra

There is only one official dog-friendly beach in the province of Almeria. A 350 metre linear stretch, situated on the outskirts of Adra, between the beaches of El Lance de la Virgen and La Gaviota. The area however is not suitable for swimming.

CADIZ

Camposoto Beach – San Fernando

Camposoto is the best-known beach in San Fernando and has a space for dogs, though it’s situated at the far end of the Camposoto beach and Punta del Boqueron, requiring a two-kilometre hike just to reach it.

La Concha Beach – Algeciras

Located south of El Rinconcillo beach, next to the Puente de Almanzor is a wide space with a grass area, ideal for dog walking.

GRANADA

El Cable Beach – Motril

The only pooch-friendly beach on the Costa Tropical is in Motril. The space designated for dog lovers originally opened in 2014 but was then closed in 2015 until last year when it became available for pets once more.

The beach is located at the beginning of Playa Poniente, adjacent to the town harbour.

HUELVA

There are three official canine beaches along the Costa de la Luz.

El Espigon Beach – Punta Umbria

2,500m2 of virgin sand made available for dogs and their humans.

La Gola Beach – Isla Cristina

With fine, golden sand, this urban beach is next to the Levante breakwater, south of the marina. It has an area of about 800 meters and is part of the Marshes of Isla Cristina, so is under ecological protection.

Canine beach of Santa Pura – Lepe

This is the third canine-friendly beach in Huleva, however due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, this area is temporarily out of bounds.