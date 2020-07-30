A world famous hotel on the Costa Del Sol where Princess Diana, The Rolling Stones and Antonio Banderas partied is scheduled to finally reopen in 2022.

Celebrity favourite Hotel Byblos in Mijas shut its doors on May 31, 2010 after 24 years as one of the most prestigious Five Star establishments in southern Spain.

REOPENING: Byblos hotel in Mijas

However, following its acquisition by Hyatt International in July 2020, it will be redeveloped into a luxury 200 bedroom resort.

The property will be managed by Marugal Hotel Management and will be the first Hyatt branded hotel in southern Spain.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Intriva to redevelop and rediscover the splendor of this famous building and welcome it into The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio,” said Nuno Galvao Pinto, regional vice president of development Europe, Hyatt.

“The illustrious past and distinctive architecture of the hotel make it a perfect fit for the brand and we expect it to be a truly exceptional addition.”

The iconic hotel was bought by UK business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar for €60million soon after its closure 10 years ago, but he became embroiled in a lengthy legal wrangle with troubled developer Aifos.

PROBLEMS: Alan Sugar

Following a settlement, the property was snapped up by Madrid based Ayco Immobiliaria in 2016, but they only got as far as applying for a works licence.

It was snapped up by an international investment group last year and will now be operated by prestigious luxury chain Hyatt.

Princess Diana stayed three times at this leafy enclave in the hills above Fuengirola, where she was famously photographed topless by paparazzi.

REGAL: Princess Diana

It was the first place she spent the night during her debut visit to the Costa in 1993, the same year she announced her withdrawal from public life following revelations of her relationship with playboy James Hewitt.

Diana wasn’t the only blue blood to stay there. The Saudi Royal Family were regular summer visitors, sheltering there from the Middle East’s oppressive heat.

And rock Gods The Rolling Stones. the first foreign band to perform in Spain in 1976, following the death of Franco, found satisfaction in the hotel’s idyllic seclusion.

ICONIC: The Rolling Stones

The hotel was also a firm favourite with Spanish household names, including Hollywood star Antonio Banderas and singing legend Julio Iglesias.