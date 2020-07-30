A DRUNK who tried to set fire to a Valencian Community bar that refused to serve him has been jailed by Torrent magistrates.

The 45-year-old Spaniard has been charged with arson and endangering people’s lives at a bar in Paiporta last Saturday evening(July 25), and was refused bail after a court appearance.

He took offence at the unnamed premises after the barman would not sell him any more alcohol due to his intoxicated state, and the fact that he needed to settle up his tab.

He left the bar at around 7.30 pm and shouted that “he was going to burn everybody”.

Nobody thought much of his threat, but he returned a few minutes later with a can of gas and a cigarette lighter.

The man then began to spray the bar counter with the inflammable liquid, but customers sitting on the outside terrace heard the commotion and leapt inside to removed his lighter.

He was restrained until Guardia Civil agents and the Paiporta Policia Local arrived to arrest him.

It was revealed that the drunk had finished a prison term last year and was the subject of a restraining order granted to another bar that he also threatened to burn down.