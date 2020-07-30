A PUNISHING heatwave is set to see the mercury soar to as high as 43C in Andalucia this weekend.

The gruelling temperature, according to The Weather Channel, will be achieved in Cordoba and Ecija on Saturday, while Sevilla will settle for 42C.

Spanish weather agency AEMET said the heatwave has been caused by a blast of hot Saharan air that has swept over the Peninsula.

The Costa del Sol will see slightly cooler temperatures in comparison, with Estepona seeing highs of 38C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Marbella will see highs of 34C on Saturday and 36C on Sunday, while Malaga city will see highs of 37C and 38C respectively.

Authorities have recommended drinking plenty of fluids and keeping out of the sun during peak hours to avoid heatstroke.

Heatwaves kill more people in Spain each year than any other natural phenomenon.