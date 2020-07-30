SPAIN has seen more than 1,000 people test positive for COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

Registering 1,229 cases in the past 24 hours, it had the highest daily count in the EU today.

It is also the highest recorded daily count since the height of the pandemic on April 30, which saw 1,309 new cases in a 24-hour period.

According to the health ministry, Aragon and Catalunya, which have seen the worst resurgence since the end of the state of alarm, are starting to see a plateau in numbers, although they are still leading the pack.

Meanwhile Madrid, the Basque Country and Valencia are becoming a concern and have all recorded more than 100 cases in the past 24 hours.

These five regions account for 77% of the new cases, counting 843 between them.

Despite slightly stabilising, Aragon continues to be the worst affected, seeing 352 cases in the past 24 hours, owing partly to several outbreaks in care homes.

That number is a drop from the 424 recorded on Wednesday, however.

Madrid saw 225 new cases and has had a troubling week, while the Basque Country saw 145 new cases, followed by Catalunya with 121, then Valencia on 105.

Andalucia, meanwhile, has counted 118 cases by PCR in the past 24 hours, its highest increase since April.

Five more people were hospitalised and one has been sent to the ICU.

There is now a total of 43 official outbreaks in the southernmost region, with new clusters detected on the Costa del Sol, Malaga, Almeria and south of Sevilla.

The biggest outbreak remains that of a nightclub in Cordoba, which has resulted in a total of 110 cases.

Sevilla and Granada have the largest number of outbreaks (a cluster of three or more cases), counting 10 each.

The former has seen 39 cases linked to a pool party, where a military man returned from Leon unknowingly carrying the virus and threw a party to celebrate a promotion. That outbreak has added two more cases in the past 24 hours.

Almeria, however, has recorded the most cases since the end of the lockdown, with 189.

Malaga currently has nine active outbreaks, all of them under investigation, with two more added in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Spain since the pandemic began has risen to 285,430.

That number is 2,789 higher than the total recorded yesterday, with test results from earlier in the week being added on.