THE British government has set aside more than €3 million to help Brits in Spain prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period.

The public information campaign is for UK nationals living across the continent who may need assistance obtaining essential documents or advice on healthcare, residency, driving licences and passports.

The campaign will use multiple channels – including Facebook, digital media and newspaper and radio advertising – to urge people to take the necessary action to protect their rights so that they can continue living, working and travelling in Europe after the transition period ends on December 31.

There will be three main organisations supporting British expats in Spain, including providing practical support to at-risk Brits to complete residency applications.

These are Age in Spain, Bebelia and the Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (IOM).

All are receiving UK government cash to aid people who need help in completing paperwork, such as pensioners, the disabled, residents in remote areas, those with mobility difficulties or those who need help with language translation.

British Ambassador Hugh Elliott said: “Supporting UK nationals is one of our highest priorities and the assistance available through this fund builds on the support that we are already providing at the British Embassy and through our network of consulates.

“We are delighted that this project will help the most vulnerable UK nationals get the support they need to protect their residency rights and continue to live safely here in Spain.

“UK nationals should visit our Living in Guides on gov.uk where they can find more information on the steps they need to take and how to access support.”

The IOM will cover Brits in Andalucia, Madrid and Murcia, while Babelia will cover Alicante and Age in Spain will be responsible for Catalunya and the Balearic Islands.

Information can also be found on all their websites soon.

See their information below.

IOM – The International Organisation for Migration (Andalusia, Madrid and Murcia)

Visit the IOM Spain website

Email: UKnationalsSP@iom.int

Helplines: Andalusia: +34 650 339 754, Madrid: +34 699 581 855, Murcia: +34 648 642 543, all available Mon to Thurs, 3.30pm to 5pm

Babelia (Alicante)

Visit the Babelia website

Email: info@asociacionbabelia.org

Helpline: +34 865 820 229 available Mon to Fri, 9am to 2pm

Babelia contact form

Age in Spain (Catalonia and Balearic Islands)

Visit the Age in Spain website

Email: residency@ageinspain.org

Age in Spain contact form

Helpline: +34 932 20 97 41 available Mon to Fri, 11am to 1pm

Further information for UK nationals on residency is available at:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/residency-requirements-in-spain

www.facebook.com/britsinspain