Restaurante Colinas del Faro is welcoming summer with a stunning range of freshly prepared dishes.

The well-established eatery in between La Cala and Fuengirola has drink and main course offers every day of the week, for as little as €7.50.

Located several streets back from the hustle and bustle of the coast, you will feel relaxed on their shaded terrace.

The superb menu includes chicken curry, chicken wings, fish, pasta dishes, goulash, salads, burgers and pizza.

There is something for everyone at Colinas del Faro and with the weather improving, BBQ season has arrived.

Colinas del Faro also holds a weekly international music and dancing night every Wednesday from 8pm – 10pm.

All musical styles and abilities are welcome, so grab a partner and come along. For more information and bookings, contact restaurantecolinasdelfaro@gmail.com or call 951 06 87 10 or see them on Facebook.