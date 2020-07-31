A BRITISH man has been cuffed in Spain after a gun was found in his hotel room.

The 31-year-old Englishman was staying in a hotel in Arona, Tenerife, when cleaners discovered the weapon underneath his pillow.

They immediately informed the owner of the hotel, who informed police.

Policia Nacional quickly set up a surveillance unit around the hotel in a bid to arrest the Brit and secure the lethal weapon.

He was quickly identified and tried, in vain, to flee on foot.

Officers also found ammunition, €3,600 and £700 in cash in the hotel room.

The investigation is now focusing on tracing the origin of the gun and the motivations of the tourist, but the working hypothesis is a link to organised crime.

On July 1 another Brit was arrested in Tenerife for allegedly stabbing his father to death.

The victim is alleged to have been knifed between 30 and 40 times.

