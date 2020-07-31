TOMMY Robinson is believed to have moved to Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

It comes after the far-right instigator uploaded the video of him informing his followers of his move from the Manolo Santana Racquets club, reported Planet Marbella.

The tennis and padel club is situated in the upmarket area of Istan, within the municipality of Marbella.

The former leader of the English Defence League, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had just finished playing padel when he revealed he had left the UK for sunnier climes.

In a video he posted via twitter, he says he is worried about the safety of his family, claiming they suffered an arson attack earlier this year.

Screenshot of Robinson’s video

He was due to return to the UK for a demonstration by right-wing group Hearts of Oak this weekend, but has had to cancel due to the COVID-19 self-isolation rules recently brought in.

Robinson said in the clip: “I was due to be coming for the demonstration on Sunday, but there’s something I haven’t told everyone – I had an incident quite a few weeks ago with an arson.

“I do have the video of everything, but it was targeted against my property – well, not against my property, but against my wife’s property.

“I was due to be flying back for the demonstration, but obviously now with this 14 day quarantine if I fly back, I probably won’t get back out.

“My kids are out here, I’m still in the process of finding a permanent relocation for them. I’ve got new schools for my daughters, but that’s just an update.”

Robinson continued: “When I couldn’t be back, people said ‘what, are you still away?’ – it’s because my family are away, it’s because I need my family to be away because they’re not safe, basically.

“It wasn’t Muslims that done this, it was after all the BLM [Black Lives Matter] stuff. I think I know who it was.

“The demonstration is still on, I’ll be doing a speech and it’s still on outside in London for Hearts of Oak, but that’s just an update from me to say unfortunately – I’ve got my flights booked – but because they’ve changed the regulations on Covid bulls*** I won’t be able to come back, and I would come back, but my kids and family are out here.”