THE man sacked after flying a ‘white lives matter’ banner above a football game has been spotted rubbing shoulders with far-right activist Tommy Robinson on the Costa del Sol.

Jake Hepple, 24, claimed responsibility for the grim stunt at Manchester City v Burnley game in June.

Both teams had taken the knee in support of Black Lives Matter just minutes before Hepple arranged a plane to fly a ‘White Lives Matter’ banner above the pitch.

The football fan and his girlfriend Megan Rambadt, who also had her employment terminated in relation to posts she made on social media, fled to Spain earlier this month.

Jake Hepple and Tommy Robinson together in Spain (credit:twitter)

Hepple, who has posted in support of the EDL on Facebook, appeared in a photo with its former leader, Tommy Robinson after the pair met up on the Costa del Sol.

Jake Hepple has been seen in the Fuengirola ‘Fish Alley’ party strip.

A source, who did not want to be named, said: “He was here with his girlfriend. I saw them both in O’Brien’s Irish pub.

“They seemed relaxed and having a good time, and were saying they had been forced to come to Spain to escape media attention in the UK.”

Another witness said: “I think they have now gone back to Burnley. I haven’t seen them for a few days now.”

On Twitter, user @theswindoneegg said: “Remember Jake Hepple, the Burnely fan behind the “White Lives Matter” banner? He’s been in Spain socialising with Tommy Robinson. Flew back via Manchester two days ago. Should be observing quarantine but will be out and about on the beers.”

Hepple responded: “What an absolute muppet, get a life.”

Unlike Hepple, former EDL leader Robinson remains in Spain and was spotted enjoying racket sports at a posh leisure centre in Marbella yesterday.

The far-right activist, who has been banned from Twitter, Instagram and Facebook following racist rants, said he was ‘fleeing’ to Spain from the UK after an alleged arson attack on his family home.

Speaking from Manolo Santana Racquets Club in Marbella, Robinson revealed in a video posted to Russia’s VK platform that he had secured places at schools for his three children but was still ‘in the process’ of finding a permanent place for them to live.

Tommy Robinson revealed his plans to return in his latest video

But today extremist Robinson’s plans took a U-turn when he announced in his latest video that he “was not moving abroad. My home is England.”

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said: “Let me just clarify something for the record. I am not moving abroad or anywhere permanently.

“I’ve just had family issues and location issues to deal with. My family not me, that will free me up for the work that I do.”

He added: “For all you snowflakes I will be back in the UK very soon, on the streets of England, doing what I do.”