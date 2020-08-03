A free-to-enter live music competition is being staged in Alicante this September to act as a fillip for new bands that have not been able to perform due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Emerge Alicante” aims to promote musical projects in the area with a brand new contest for up and coming groups that come from, or have an interest in the region.

Since lockdown started on March 13, many musical artists and those in the support industries have been without any income, so this will be seen as a timely boost.

Alicante Council’s Department of Culture is behind the idea to reinvigorate the local music sector, which it says was “severely punished” by the lockdown earlier this year.

To participate, bands will have to register their entry by filling out the Google Forms published online via www.produccionesbaltimore.es with entries being invited until August 16.

The selected finalists will perform on September 18, on a specially-constructed stage in Alicante’s port area, as part of the “Mediterranean Nights” festival.

A jury made of an “Emerge Alicante” representative and two members from the event’s media partners will pick the finalists.

“Mediterranean Nights” as an outdoor event which will follow all the health rules in regard to COVID-19.