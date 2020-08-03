ANDALUCIA has seen a 72.5% drop in foreign tourists in the first six months of 2020.

According to figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the region only saw 1.5 million foreign tourists between January and June.

That figure is down from the 5.6 million seen over the same period last year.

It means revenue from the international tourism market has plummeted by 69.5% in the southernmost region.

In the first half of the year, Andalucia gained €1.68 billion from foreign tourists, making it the fourth-best performing region.

The biggest earner from the international market was the Canary Islands, gaining €3.45 billion, followed by Catalunya with €2.34 billion then Madrid with €1.8 billion.

In June, the number of foreign tourists arriving to Spain fell by 97.7%, due to the state of alarm, which was not lifted until June 21.

On a national level, the number of foreign tourists to visit Spain in the first six months of 2020 dropped by 71.7% year-on-year.

A total of 10.8 million people from abroad visited the country between January and June this year.