TWO of Benidorm’s biggest attractions have received an international seal of approval for their health procedures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Travel and Tourism Council(WTTC) has awarded a “Travel Safety Badge” to the Terra Natura and Aqua Natura parks.

The WTTC created the award for visitors to enjoy themselves at an attraction in the full knowledges that all health protocols are being full followed.

The two Benidorm parks enforce mandatory mask wearing and social distancing rules, but also take the temperature of visitors as well running an increased cleaning and disinfection schedule at both facilities.