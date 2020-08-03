ALMOST 200 nightclubs and entertainment venues across the Valencian Community had a visit last weekend from the Policia Nacional to check that coronavirus safety rules were being followed.

Nine businesses have been sanctioned for failing to follow health measures as well as for infringing other laws.

28 people were also fined for not wearing a mask.

55 places were visited in the Costa Blanca region in Alicante City, Calpe, Elche, San Juan and San Vicente del Raspeig,

The extra inspections had been promised as part of a tightening up of rule checks to stop the spread of COVID-19 amongst younger people using clubs and late bars in the Valencian Community.