THE Costa Blanca town of Cocentaina has no local police officers on duty due to one of their officers catching the coronavirus.

The rest of the force has being place into quarantine until tomorrow(August 4) at least.

The inland Alicante Province municipality has a population of over 11,000 people and lies between the hills of the Serra de Mariola national park and the Serpis river.

The officer tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, and now the rest of the team that have had unmasked contact with him have been told to self-isolate.

The Guardia Civil, which shares policing in the area with the Cocentaina force, are continuing to maintain their patrols.