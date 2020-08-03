A man from Cadiz is facing up to three years in prison after digging up ancient treasure near Jerez de la Frontera.

Police became aware of the metal detectorist’s golden haul when he began posting photos of the loot online.

The treasure trove included Phoenician gold jewellery dating back to 1,200BC.

Experts estimate one pair of earrings are between 2,500 and 3,200 years old.

LOOT: An impressive collection

When police searched the man’s home in Villamartín, Cádiz they discovered many more pieces of patrimony.

The bounty included ancient gold coins, a stone bust of a woman, a bronze lion, Roman weights and a bronze axe.

Officers said the suspect’s looting activities were intricately planned and frequent.

Treasure hunting has been illegal in Spain since the mid 1980s and the suspect had received fines for similar crimes in the past.