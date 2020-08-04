THE mayor of Torremolinos has announced that Kokun Ocean Club, the chiringuito where a DJ spat out Jagermeister over revellers, will be closed for 15 days.

In a press conference, Jose Ortiz said that such behaviour would not be tolerated, saying that the city council works to ‘guarantee the safety of citizens’ and ‘those who do not comply with the rules will be sanctioned.’

READ MORE:

In addition to the closure, a fine is also set to be issued, correlative to the seriousness of the acts.

The imminent closure is part of an emergency health response to COVID-19 regulations while the Junta determines whether or not to track down and test each party goer.

In the 22-second long video, none of the people involved were wearing masks or social distancing.

The images have been highly criticised by Ortiz who said they do not reflect the effort of the professionals in the area to ‘guarantee Torremolinos as a safe destination at all times.’

Additionally, the mayor states that that these images ‘can not be repeated in a municipality that makes an enormous effort on a daily basis to ensure the health regulations are met.’

The DJ duo Les Castizos are also being investigated by the Junta in coordination with the Policia Local.