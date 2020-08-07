A PROPERTY owner is facing a hefty fine after gathering more than 100 young people in his home for a private mass. 

Residents in Pinares de San Anton in Malaga called Policia Local after seeing several groups of children and young adults heading up to a property at the top of an upmarket urbanisation. 

Police knocked on the door of the home at around 1.30pm and were answered to by the owner, a man in his 50s. 

After seeing there were more than 100 people present, it was immediately evacuated. 

The young people had just arrived back from a Christian camp in Cadiz and were preparing to celebrate a mass ‘with musical instruments’, the owner said. 

The events took place on July 30, when COVID-19 regulations stipulated no more than 25 people could gather at a property. 

That has since been reduced to 15 following a continued spike in coronavirus cases. 

The property owner has been denounced for violating public health measures in Andalucia.

