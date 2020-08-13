A PERSON who died in Benalmadena is the first COVID-19 fatality in Malaga province since June 9.

It was one of two deaths reported today (August 13) in the Andalucia region.

In total, 290 deaths have been blamed on coronavirus in Malaga province out of the 1,459 recorded across the whole region since the start of the crisis.

1,605 people infected in Malaga province

Malaga province has reported just 100 new infections in the past 24 hours, including 40 in Marbella and 32 in Malaga city.

Estepona has had seven new cases, Mijas five, Velez-Malaga three, Benalmadena, Manilva and Alhaurin el Grande two each, with Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Benahavis, Alhaurin de la Torre, Ronda, Nerja and Torrox seeing one new case each.

In the past 24 hours just three people in Malaga province have been reported as cured.

In total, the number of active cases in the province stands at 1,605 people, with Marbella (752) and Malaga city (602) the main centres of infection.