THE MURCIA region has confirmed the largest total of confirmed new coronavirus cases over a 24–hour period since the beginning of the pandemic.

Regional Health Ministry figures released today(August 13) showed that 125 new cases had been identified since Wednesday.

Health Minister, Manuel Villegas, plans to hold a videoconference tomorrow with representatives of the political parties from the Regional Assembly to brief them on the current situation.

40 of the 125 new infections have been registered in Murcia City with 20 in Lorca, 13 in Cartagena and four in Mazarrón.

The total number of recorded infections in the Murcia region since the beginning of the crisis now stands at 5,042, with 152 deaths.

The Health Ministry has once again called on people to act responsibility and to observe all measures including social distancing and mask-wearing.