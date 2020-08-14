A-LIST celebrities, footballers and business moguls are scrambling for their cheque books as Spain’s most expensive and exclusive villa goes on sale.

Located in the exclusive La Zagaleta urbanisation in the Malaga town of Benahavis, the 10-bedroom Villa Cullinan will set back any potential buyers a cool €32 million.

Dubbed ‘The Pride of Zagaleta’, it is nestled on a 10,000 sqm plot of land that overlooks the Mediterranean.

The 3,000 sqm property includes a spa, professional gym, sports lounge, home cinema and a spectacular rotating glass-walled garage.

STUNNING: Villa Cullinan sits on an impressive 10,000 square metre plot (Drumelia)

The home has topped Idealista’s top 10 most expensive properties currently on the market in Spain.

Second on the list is also a home located in La Zagleta, for the bargain price of €29 million.

Third on the list is a rural farmhouse in Puigpunyent (Mallorca).

For €26.5 million you will receive an 82-hectare farm and a 14-bedroom palace with private library, chapel and spa.

Fourth on the list is a 17th century, 80-room estate in Valldemossa (Mallorca) for €23 million, followed by a €20 million country house in Penaguila (Alicante).

Homes in Pontevedra and Marbella and Cordoba close out the list.