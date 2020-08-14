THE Government of the Balearic Islands has ruled out the possibility of the region entering a second lockdown.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, President Francina Armengol asked for calm in the population after meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Armengol assured that civilians would not be confined to their homes again as seen under Spain’s state of alarm.

This is despite the region recording its highest number of COVID-19 infections in one day.

This week the region broke the record for new cases since the start of the pandemic twice, recording 228 infections on Tuesday and 279 on Wednesday.

Previously, the highest number was seen as far back as March 28 when 107 infections were confirmed

“We will not take the approach of enforcing a confinement or anything like that,” stressed Armengol.

The President did however warn that restrictions may be put in place to help halt the spread of coronavirus.

“We are going to make more effort to take the necessary measures to avoid more infections,” added Armengol.

This she explained could include stepping up sanitary controls at ports and airports.

Here, national passengers would need to undertake a temperature check and health questionnaire which at this time has only been reserved for international travellers.

Armengol also said the government would be carrying out mass COVID-19 testing across the region to be able to avoid contagion.

She added that the Ministry of Health is also working with experts to see how they can better isolate people who are asymptomatic.

It comes as the Spanish government confirmed to the Olive Press that there was no plan for a phased COVID-19 lockdown in September.

A news article in another English publication, now confirmed as false, had claimed there were plans to bring in a three-phase nationwide confinement next month.